India, UAE forge comprehensive partnership across social, political, economic, and trade frontiers

New Delhi, Jan 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to welcome UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Ahmedabad airport this evening, followed by a 3-km roadshow on January 9.

The occasion marks the beginning of PM Modi’s two-day visit to Gujarat, where he is scheduled to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The summit, themed ‘Gateway to the Future,’ will take place from January 10 to 12, 2024.

Expressing his excitement about the visit, PM Modi shared his thoughts on social media, stating, “Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes.”

He also highlighted the significance of various world leaders participating in the summit, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In addition to inaugurating the summit, PM Modi will engage with top CEOs and business leaders during his visit to Gujarat.

Furthermore, a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad featuring both PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is anticipated.

As part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, the largest-ever ‘Global Trade Show’ is set to unfold in Gandhinagar, spanning a vast area of two lakh square meters.

The event, inaugurated by PM Modi on January 9, will feature 13 exhibition halls with diverse themes such as ‘Make in Gujarat’ and ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat.’ There will be participation of 100 countries as visiting nations and 33 countries as partners, with over 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries presenting their research and innovations.

The ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024,’ hosted by the Gujarat government, will unfold at Helipad Ground, Gandhinagar, from January 9 to 13, 2024. It will be India’s largest global trade show, focusing on various sectors, including agro and food processing, automobiles, textiles, green hydrogen, renewable energy, semiconductors, fintech, and more.

The trade show will include a TechEd Pavilion dedicated to IT and ITES startups, featuring innovative products and services. Various activities, such as reverse buyer-seller meets and vendor development programs, are scheduled.

The key highlight of the summit will be a vibrant exchange between India and the UAE, epitomized by the warm reception of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the grandeur of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, reflects the strengthening ties between the two nations.

As both countries engage in high-level diplomatic and economic dialogues, the depth of their collaboration extends beyond politics and trade, encompassing social and cultural spheres. This evolving partnership signifies a shared commitment to fostering mutual growth and prosperity, underlining the potential for even closer collaboration in the years ahead.