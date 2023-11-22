J&K govt terminates four employees for anti-national activities

Srinagar, Nov 22: The Jammu & Kashmir government has terminated four employees including the president of Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) for their alleged involvement in anti-national and terror- related activities.

In four separate orders, the government ordered the termination of Dr Nisar-ul Hassan, who is currently serving as an Assistant professor (Medicine) at SMHS hospital, Abdul Majeed Bhat, a constable in J&K Police, Farooq Ahmad Mir, a teacher in the education department and Abdul Saleem Rather, a laboratory bearer in the higher education department.

As per the orders, these employees have been terminated by invoking 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India, which empowers it to do so without an inquiry.