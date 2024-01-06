Sopore student pursuing MBBS in Iran passes away

Srinagar Jan 06: In a heart-wrenching incident, Mohammad Arsalan Kanjwal, a fourth-year medical student at the Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), has passed away.

The news has left the community of Nowpora Sopore in shock.

Arsalan was pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor, and his demise has cast a pall of sorrow over family and relatives.

In wake of his demise, the grief-stricken family has demanded that the body of Arsalan be brought back to Kashmir for a proper farewell.

The family, grappling with the shock of the loss, has appealed to the government for assistance in repatriating Arsalan’s body

In wake of this, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina, has written to the divisional administration in Kashmir for their intervention to bring back mortal remains of the student.

“I took up the matter with divisional administration and urged them to intervene and coordinate with the relevant authorities to facilitate the repatriation of Arsalan’s body,” Raina told Greater Kashmir.

He further confirmed that the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has reached out to the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, highlighting the urgency of the matter.

“An official communication has been sent to resident commissioner New Delhi with the request to get back body of Arsalan. The office of resident commissioner has assured their full support to get back the body of Sopore student from Iran,” ADC Sopore said.