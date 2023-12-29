Telecom services restored in PirPanjal after a week

Rajouri, Dec 29: The mobile internet services, after having remained suspended for a week, in twin border districts Rajouri and Poonch were restored on Friday, offering much sought after relief to the people.

The services were snapped during the intervening night of December 22 and 23, 2023, as a precautionary measure by the administration.

The authorities have described the suspension of services as necessary, keeping in view the security situation that arose after terrorists attacked two army vehicles, killing four army personnel and later three civilians from Topi Peer village, near the terror attack site, also died under mysterious conditions.

Locals alleged that the deceased three men, among many other locals, were detained by the army after the attack for questioning.

Officials stated that the security situation had turned worrisome after the deadly terror strike followed by death of three civilians and it demanded some immediate preventive measures and suspension of mobile internet services was among them (measures).

Meanwhile, after a gap of one week as the mobile internet services were restored in Rajouri and Poonch districts this evening, the people heaved a sigh of relief.

However, the district administration in both Rajouri and Poonch has appealed to the people to use mobile internet services cautiously and to refrain from sharing any sensitive content that can disturb peace in the society.