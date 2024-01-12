Terrorists open fire on army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch, no loss reported

Poonch, Jan 12: Terrorists on Friday evening opened fire on an army vehicle in Kawariyan area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. However, there was no report of any loss of life or injuries.

An official told Greater Kashmir that terrorists opened fire at an army vehicle near the Line of Control on Poonch-Mendhar road falling between Lower Krishna Ghati and Jhallas areas.

However, there was no report of any loss of life.

Soon after the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area to nab the terrorists.

The official said that the Poonch-Mendhar road was closed as the search went underway.