Tourist footfall in Kupwara skyrockets to 3 lakh in 2023

Baramulla, Jan 19: North Kashmir’s Kupwara district has emerged as one of the preferred tourist destinations of the Valley as it has witnessed an unprecedented surge in tourist footfall over the last few years.

As per the official statistics, there has been a staggering increase in the number of tourists visiting Kupwara as their preferred destination with 6961 in 2018-19 to 3 lakh in 2022-23.

According to the official data, the number of tourists visiting Kupwara was 6961 in 2018-19, followed by an impressive surge to 42,676 in 2019-20.

The momentum continued reaching 43,766 in 2020-21.

The footfall increased in the subsequent years, with 2021-22 witnessing a significant uptick as 46,380 tourists flocked to the district.

However, the real increase happened in the 2022-23 fiscal year, when an astounding 2,58,924 tourists visited Kupwara, setting an all-time high record.

The tourist influx continued to surge in 2023-24, with an impressive 3,06,702 tourists having visited the district by September end, signalling a resilient rebound after a temporary setback.

Recently, the Lolab Valley in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was honoured with the Gold for Best Offbeat Destination in India at the prestigious Outlook Traveller Awards 2023.

An official said that with the increasing trend in tourist footfall to different locations, the Tourism Department has started the establishment of homestays with 57 such facilities in the district being registered with the competent authorities.

“We are expecting 40 more home stays will be established and registered with the competent authorities. Such initiatives not only provide facilities to the visitors but also act as a source of livelihood for the local youth,” the official said.

The areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of the Baramulla district as well as in the Teetwal and Keran sectors of the Kupwara district have shifted their focus towards redesigning homes into hotels, signifying a positive change in the region.

This transformation has been catalysed by the government’s shift in strategy, which now emphasises promoting border tourism and exploring untapped destinations in India.

In February 2020, India and Pakistan agreed to uphold the ceasefire agreement signed between the two nations in 2004.

Of late, the success of the ceasefire agreement has brought renewed hope and optimism to people residing in Keran, Teetwal, Machill, Uri, and Gurez.

Once considered inaccessible to both locals and visitors from outside J&K, border areas like Keran, Teetwal, and Uri now offer camping, trekking, and adventure activities.