Defence Minister virtually inaugurates 20 BRO infra projects in J&K, Ladakh

Jammu, Jan 19: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday virtually inaugurated twenty infrastructure projects viz., bridges and roads, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Of these twenty projects, eleven were in Jammu and Kashmir while nine were in Ladakh.

These projects also included Ragini-Ustad-Pharkian Gali road in J&K. It is a 38.25-km long Class-9 road, which will provide all weather connectivity between Tangdhar and Keren sector, bolstering the operational readiness of the military.

These twenty projects were among 35 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) – 29 bridges and six roads, built at a cost of Rs 670 Cr, which the Defence Minister dedicated to the nation during an event organised at Joshimath-Malari Road in Uttarakhand during the day.

Notable aspect is that all these projects have been constructed under challenging weather conditions at the most inhospitable terrain.

Besides, J&K and Ladakh, eight projects in Arunachal Pradesh; three in Uttarakhand; two in Sikkim; and one each in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh were also dedicated to the nation by Singh.

Defence Minister, while lauding the BRO for strengthening the border infrastructure of the country, asserted that by constructing roads, bridges etc., the organisation was connecting the far-flung areas with the rest of the nation geographically, while also linking the hearts of the people residing in remote villages with the rest of the citizens.

The Defence Minister also drew attention to the increasing number of natural disasters in some border States and UTs, including Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim in recent years, stating that many experts believe that climate change was the reason behind these incidents. He called climate change as not just a weather-related phenomenon, but a very serious issue related to national security. “The Ministry of Defence is taking this very seriously and will seek cooperation from friendly countries in this regard,” he added.

Giving a detailed account of projects inaugurated in Jammu region, PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal told Greater Kashmir, “In line with government policy of providing last mile connectivity, project Sampark has embarked on rapid development of infrastructure in Poonch, Reasi and Rajouri districts.”

“Out of 35 Infrastructure projects inaugurated by the Defence Minister, Project Sampark dedicated 10 newly constructed bridges costing approximately 64 Cr to the nation in Jammu region,” he said.

These bridge projects included Jotha bridge with a span of 50.00 meters (prestressed concrete bridge) on Basohli-Bani-Bhaderwah road; Kannha bridge with a span of 240.00 m (prestressed concrete type) on Kappagala-Battal road; Balini with a span of 130.00 m (prestressed concrete bridge) on Jammu-Srinagar road; Sharthi bridge with a span of 40.00 m (prestressed concrete) on Basohli-Bani-Bhaderwah road; Sharad bridge with a span of 30.00 m (prestressed concrete) on Basohli-Bani-Bhaderwah road; Kargi bridge with a span of 60.40 m (multi cell box culvert) on Akhnoor-Jourian road; Jaglanoo bridge with a span of 24.00 m (T-Beam) on Rajouri-Kandi-Budhal road; Nagrota bridge with a span of 14.00 m (T-Beam) on Rajouri-Kandi-Budhal road; Mohagala bridge with a span of 20.40 m (multi cell box culvert) on Pouni-Siar-Rajouri road and Matka bridge with a span of 20.40 m (multi cell box culvert) on Pouni-Siar-Rajouri road.

“The inauguration of most of these bridges took place virtually. Maj Gen Shailendra Singh, Chief of Staff HQ 16 Corps inaugurated the Balini Bridge at Km 15.66 on road Jammu- Srinagar,” Lt Col Bartwal informed.

“Expressing deep gratitude towards dedication of ten bridges to the nation, Brig Neeraj Madan, Chief Engineer Project Sampark assured of giving renewed impetus to the projects under progress which would not only facilitate faster induction of troops into border area, but would also play a major role in socioeconomic deployment of the nation,” he said.