3 illegal land mutations cancelled

Jammu, Feb 10: District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has cancelled set of three land mutations that were attested in a fraudulent manner, contrary to the provisions of Government Order No. 254-C of 1965.

After taking cognisance of the matter and seeking a status report from the Tehsildar, the order was issued by the DM.

According to the order, the land mutations were related to Khasra No. 118, 210 and 210-Min in village Dhami, Tehsil Nagrota, where ownership rights were conferred to three persons under the Government Order No. 254-C of 1965, which was meant for the rehabilitation of displaced families of 1947, 1965 and 1971.

The perusal of the revenue records revealed that the land in question was recorded as State Land with the kind of soil as ‘Gair Mumkin Passi’, i.e. non-agricultural land, and hence did not fall under the provision of the said order. Moreover, the land under Khasra No. 210-Min was under the Forest Department Land.

Pertinently, the parties who were accorded the ownership rights were summoned by the DM for a hearing, but they failed to appear.

After careful scrutiny of the revenue records and examination of the report submitted by the Tehsildar, the DM concluded that the impugned mutations were illegal and fraudulent, and thus cancelled.