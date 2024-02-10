1 detained under PSA in Nowshera: Police

Rajouri, Feb 10: One person was detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) at Nowshera in Rajouri district for his repeated involvement in unlawful activities posing threat for peace and order, police said.

A team of police officials of Police Post Lam and Police Station Nowshera detained the accused who has been lodged in Rajouri District Jail.

Police in its statement said that the detention order was issued by the competent authority, District Magistrate Rajouri, on the basis of a detailed report submitted by District Police Office Rajouri.

Accused Mohammad Azam son of Wazir Hussain is a resident of Wand Mohra, Pukharni in Qila Darhal Tehsil of Nowshera sub division in Rajouri district.

The accused is booked in a number of criminal cases that include FIR 189/2013 of Police Station Nowshera, FIR 123/2014 of Police Station Nowshera, 195/2014 of Police Station Nowshera, 26/2016 of Police Station Nowshera, 53/2021 of Police Station Nowshera.