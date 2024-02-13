Ramban, Feb 13: Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, visited the grieving family at Dhanmasta today in response to the devastating fire incident that occurred on Sunday night in block Ramsoo, Tehsil Ukhral.

Expressing profound grief over the loss of three precious lives in the fire, the Deputy Commissioner conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He directed the concerned authorities to swiftly assess the loss and process the relief case under SDRF to provide immediate assistance to the victim’s family.

During his visit, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhary not only offered his sympathies but also provided tangible support by handing over financial assistance of Rs three lakh from the Red Cross.

Assuring the family of the administration’s unwavering commitment, the Deputy Commissioner reiterated the pledge to provide all possible assistance during this challenging time of grief and recovery.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Harbans Lal Sharma, along with other senior officers and public representatives were also accompanying DC Ramban.