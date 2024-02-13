First electric train trial run between Sangaldan, Khari stations conducted successfully

Ramban, Feb 13: The trail run of the first electric engine train with eight coaches from the Sangaldan-Khari section on the 111-long Banihal-Katra section of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project in Ramban district was successfully conducted on Tuesday evening.

A large number of people witnessed the first electric train trail run between the Banihal-Khari-Sumbar-Sangaldan Railway Stations in Ramban district.

Engineers of Konkan, AFCON International Limited, engaged by the Northern Railway for the USBRL Project said that the 25 KV Railway Electrification (ROCS) work between Sangaldan and Khari stations was completed by Siemens Limited and the first Memu Trial Run of an electric engine train with eight coaches was successfully conducted by the Northern Railway, Firozpur Division.

They said that the electric train trail run was conducted on the Banihal-Khari-Sumbar-Sangaldan sections of the USBRL project in Ramban.

The engineers said that the electric engine train trail runs were being conducted from Railway Station Banihal to Sangaldan Railway Station in the presence of officers and engineers of Northern Railway and its construction companies.

They said that the first electric engine train trail with eight coaches was conducted on Tuesday evening.

The engineers said that the Banihal-Sangaldan section of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project in the Ramban district was ready for operation.

The work on Khari, Sumber, and Sangaldan stations in Ramban district was completed and the work on the remaining Sangaldan to Reasi railway stations was in the last phase and progressing.

Officials in the Railways said that the work on tunnels, bridge tracks, platforms, railway stations, and other allied works was almost completed in Banihal, Khari, Sumber, and Sangaldan stations in Ramban.

The Railway officials said that the work on residential quarters for the Railway staff and other infrastructure for railway stations at Khari, Sumber, and Sangaldan was completed.

The officials said that the work on platforms and the laying of railway tracks connecting Sumber and Sangaldan stations in the Rambam district was in progress.

“We are working round the clock to finish pending works on the Sangaldan–Reasi track. We are expecting that rail will chug soon on the Katra-Banihal section of the USBRL project,” they said.

An official from the Firozpur Division of Northern Railway said that the work on the Sangaldan-Banihal section of the USBRL project was completed and this section was ready for the necessary CRS inspections.