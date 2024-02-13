PM promises stronger India-UAE ties

New Delhi, Feb 13: At the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event in the UAE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with resounding cheers and fervent enthusiasm from the thousands of Indian diaspora.

With the majestic backdrop of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, around 60,000 enthusiastic individuals from the Indian diaspora converged to extend a warm welcome to their leader.

Amidst the sea of waving flags and colourful attire, Modi took centre stage, engaging with the crowd in a display of unity and camaraderie.

Addressing the cheering masses, he urged them to embrace the significance of the moment, proclaiming, “Capture and live this moment of ‘Bharat-UAE Dosti Zindabad.’”

His words resonated throughout the stadium, igniting a sense of pride and unity among the attendees.

“You have created history,” PM Modi declared, his voice carrying across the stadium. “Every heartbeat, every breath, every voice echoes ‘Bharat-UAE Dosti Zindabad.’ Cherish this moment today, for it will forever remain etched in your memories, as it will in mine.”

Expressing his deep connection with the diaspora, he likened the gathering to a reunion with family members across the sea.

“I have come to meet my family members from across the sea, bringing with me the fragrance of our land,” the PM said, evoking a sense of nostalgia, and belonging among the audience.

He also took the opportunity to convey the pride of the Indian nation in its diaspora, saying, “India is proud of you.”

His words were met with thunderous applause, underscoring the bond between the homeland and its global citizens.

Highlighting the unwavering support and hospitality extended by the UAE leadership, PM Modi paid tribute to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Recalling his long-standing relationship with the UAE President, he thanked him for the warm reception and friendship extended to him.

“When I first visited in 2015, I knew I was with my family,” the PM said. “Today, on my seventh visit, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was at the airport to receive me once again. His four visits to India and recent Gujarat visit have further strengthened our bond.”

He said: “I am fortunate to have been bestowed with the prestigious Order of Zayed, the highest civilian award of the UAE. It is an honour for 140 crore Indians.”

PM Modi commended the UAE leadership for their care and support for the Indian community, emphasising their commitment to their well-being.

“President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is always concerned about the welfare of Indians in the UAE,” he said, acknowledging the country’s acceptance and support of the diaspora.

The PM outlined future joint projects between India and the UAE while promising further development in India’s future, including significant economic growth projections.

He said, “In my third term, Modi has guaranteed to make India the third biggest economy.”

This bold declaration echoed through the audience, resonating with the promise of a prosperous future.

“Our government is continuously working to alleviate the worries of the people,” PM Modi said, emphasising past achievements like providing millions of houses to the homeless, millions of drinking water connections, and expanding banking and health insurance schemes to millions of people, particularly in rural areas.

He highlighted the rapid transformation taking place in India, pointing to new infrastructure developments like expressways and modern airports as well as the nation’s reputation for innovation and mega projects.

“India is now known for ideas and innovations, vibrant tourism, and emerging as a major sports power,” the PM said, eliciting a sense of pride among the audience.

He underscored the collaborative efforts between India and the UAE, particularly in the realm of digital growth.

“We are working with the UAE for digital expansion, introducing initiatives like the RuPay card and UAE’s domestic card, Jeevan,” PM Modi said.

He revealed plans to introduce the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the UAE, streamlining banking systems between the two nations.

The PM’s address not only shed light on the ambitious projects and collaborations on the horizon but also instilled a sense of optimism and anticipation for the future, both within India and in its relationship with the UAE.

Emphasising the strengthening of bonds between India and the UAE, he conveyed a message of trust and partnership.

“India and UAE are building strong bonds and trust,” PM Modi said, signalling a promising future of cooperation and collaboration between the two nations.

After delivering the lecture, he went into the waiting crowds to shake hands and meet them personally.

Amidst the vibrant atmosphere, the PM took the time to personally interact with waiting groups, particularly children and their parents.

The evening unfolded with cultural performances and celebrations.

Women and children danced joyously to the tunes of Bollywood songs, their spirits high with excitement and anticipation.

Expressing his gratitude earlier on X for the heartfelt welcome, PM Modi posted, “I am incredibly honoured by the warm reception from the Indian community in Abu Dhabi today. The vibrancy of our diaspora never ceases to amaze me.”

Outside the stadium, and hotel hundreds more eagerly awaited a glimpse of the PM, dressed in colourful Indian attire, including sarees and dupattas adorned with the colours of India.

The ‘Ahlan Modi’ event served not only as a platform for cultural celebration or a lecture by PM Modi but also as a testament to the enduring ties between India and the UAE, united by a shared spirit of community and camaraderie.