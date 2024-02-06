Health & Wellness Centre inaugurated at Kralpora

Budgam, Feb 6: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo today inaugurated Health & Wellness Centre, Kralpora and dedicated this new health facility to the general public.

On the occasion, the DC inspected various wards and facilities including NCD screening, dispensary, testing laboratory etc and took stock of availability of medicine and machinery.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the Health and Wellness Centre, Kralpora is the 6th such health facility completed in the last few months and dedicated to the general public within the same period.

He said that under the directions from LG Administration, the District Administration Budgam is committed to ensure speedy completion of all pending infrastructure projects.

The DC said that earlier also PHCs and NTPHCs at Mazhama, Pahroo, Choon, Gundipora, Kanira and others which were pending for years were completed in a short time and dedicated to the general public.

He said that the district administration is committed to ensure required upgradation and improvement at all health facilities for better patient care across the district.

The DC was accompanied by CPO Budgam, SDM Chadoora, CMO, XEN R&B, Tehsildar, BMO, district health officers and other concerned officials.