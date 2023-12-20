IAS officers in J&K asked to follow instructions about online filing of IPRs

Jammu, Dec 20: The government has asked the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, working in connection with the affairs of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to file their annual Immovable Property Returns (IPRs) electronically by January 31, 2024.

Directing them to observe instructions related to online filing of IPRs in letter and spirit, it has cautioned that in terms of Department of Personnel and Training’s (DoPT’s) instruction, late submission (of IPR) will result in denial of vigilance clearance.

It has been pointed out that pursuant to the instructions issued by Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, regarding filing of Immovable Property Returns (IPR) by the IAS officers, various circular instructions have been issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) from time to time.

In terms of Rule 16(2) of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, every member of the service is required to submit his or her annual Immovable Property Return (IPR) by January 31 of the next year, failure whereof “constitutes good and sufficient reason for institution of disciplinary proceedings.”

Moreover, vide notification dated December 30, 2021, Rule 3(1) of IAS (Pay) Rules, 2016 has been amended to make filing of IPR mandatory for being considered for appointment to the next level of pay matrix.

“An online module has been introduced with effect from January 1, 2017 in respect of IAS officers for online filing of IPR. Through this module, every IAS officer can submit his or her IPR either electronically or upload a scanned copy of the manually filled-in IPR. This online module closes automatically after the prescribed timeline of January 31 in respect of filing of IPR of preceding year,” GAD Commissioner secretary Sanjeev Verma has stated.

He has pointed out that in terms of the extant Rules, the IAS officers have to necessarily file IPRs electronically as there is no provision for submission of IPRs manually.

“The timely submission of IPRs, has assumed significance as in terms of DoPT’s instruction late submission of IPR results in denial of vigilance clearance,” Verma has cautioned, while asking the officers to adhere to instructions (uploaded on GAD website) in letter and spirit.