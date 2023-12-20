Dilapidated roads take toll on Nawab Bazar inhabitants

Srinagar, Dec 20: Residents of Nawab Bazar area in Downtown have expressed resentment against failure of authorities to repair dilapidated roads in the locality.

A delegation of aggrieved residents said the roads in the area were dug up over nine months ago for laying drainage pipes. They said the roads were filled up haphazardly by concerned authorities. “Now the uneven surface and potholes hamper smooth vehicular and pedestrian movement,” they said.

The locals said vehicles passing through the area are suffering damages due to uneven surfaces from Nawaz Bazar to ZainaKadal. “There is a risk of accidents due to dilapidated roads. We have been moving from pillar to post, however our requests to repair the roads have met with deaf ears. We make a fervent appeal to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into the matter and direct the concerned authorities to repair the road at earliest,” they said.