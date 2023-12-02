LG Manoj Sinha offers condolences to Dr Shenaz Ganai on her mother’s demise

Poonch, Dec 2 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Poonch, where he extended his heartfelt condolences to Dr Shenaz Ganai on the demise of her mother, a press release said.

Mother of former MLC, Dr Ganai, passed away recently. She as also the mother-in-law of Mir Junaid, President of the Jammu Kashmir Workers’ Party (JKWP).

LG Sinha conveyed his sympathies to both the Ganai family and Mir Junaid. He offered prayers for the soul of the departed and expressed his solidarity with the family in these trying times. Hanifa Ganai, mother of Dr Shenaz Ganai, was the wife of the Khwaja Ghulam Ahmed Ganai, a former minister from Poonch. She passed away on October 24.