BJP, ECI responsible for delay in J&K assembly polls : Omar Abdullah

Nowshera, Dec 2 : Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah today said that BJP and Election Commission of India (ECI) are responsible for the delay in assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was talking to media persons after addressing a convention of NC workers here. “BJP is running away from elections in Jammu and Kashmir due to fear of defeat. The party will not get more than 10 seats in next assembly polls whenever held despite its claims to bag 50 seats,” Omar said.

He added that ECI is also responsible for delay in assembly polls. “Recently, the ECI said that there is void in J&K that needs to be filled. But despite the statement there is no progress in holding the elections,” Omar said.

Earlier, addressing the convention the NC vice president stated that the double engine government’s policies has pushed the people of Jammu and Kashmir into the bottomless abyss of miseries.

The convention was organised by Central Secretary Surinder Choudhary. Among others party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Ajay Sadhotra, senior leader Mian Altaf Ahmad, Provincial Presidents Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta and Nasir Aslam Wani Sogami also addressed the convention.

Omar expressed surprise at the central government’s policies vis a vis Jammu and Kashmir, saying that it was perhaps the first government at center that does not want to see democracy flourish in Jammu and Kashmir. “It is perhaps for the first time since 1990, I have seen a government at the center which does not want to see democracy to flourish in Jammu and Kashmir. Be it Gowda’s government, Gujral’s government, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government or Dr Manmohan Singh’s government, all of them always made efforts in helping democracy take roots in Jammu and Kashmir. However, it is for the first time in these decades that we are seeing a government which appears completely disinterested in having a democratically elected setup in J&K,” he said.

Questioning the reasons as to why democracy was not allowed in Jammu & Kashmir, Omar said that elsewhere in the country elections to assemblies are being held after the completion of their term but in Jammu and Kashmir the term of Panchayats and ULBs has completed but elections for the new bodies is nowhere in sight.

“The term of our assembly ended in 2018 and now 2023 is about to end but there is no sign of restoration of democracy. What is the reason behind denying us a duly elected government? Is this because the people of J&K have kept the flame of Hindu Muslim unity intact? Is this because of our profound commitment towards the ideals of secularism? Efforts to inject hatred in us are underway because they have miserably failed to deliver. But our resolve to stay united should not deter come what may. This country belongs to every one of us and it’s with unity that we can taste the fruits of development and progress,” the NC leader said.

Taking a swipe at the government, Omar said that the so-called double engine government has pushed the people into a bottomless abyss of morass and miseries. “Skyrocketing inflation, soaring unemployment, ration shortage and exorbitant hike in tariffs have pushed the people to wall,” he added.