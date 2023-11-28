NCORD Committee reviews drug control measures in Rajouri

Rajouri, Nov 28: To review drug control measures, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the District Level NCORD Committee. The meeting discussed modalities of the ongoing measures to combat the pervasive issue of drug abuse in the district.

The key focus of the discussion was the enforcement of regulations on registered pharmaceutical shops to prevent their certificates from being misused by drug peddlers. The efficacy of the awareness campaigns, including those conducted in educational institutions, unique events such as special sports tournaments held were thoroughly scrutinised and reinforced.

The Chief Education Officer was directed to promptly establish anti-drug abuse committees across educational institutions in the district. The imperative initiative aims to fortify the educational institutions against the pervasive threat of substance abuse, fostering a secure and conducive learning environment.

The Deputy Commissioner also inquired about the number of individuals rehabilitated by the drug de-addiction center. The concerned officer briefed the meeting about the same and shared insightful perspectives on strategies for combating drug abuse. Their valuable input contributed to a constructive dialogue aimed at formulating effective measures to address this pressing issue.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the stakeholder departments to strictly adhere to the directions passed. He also urged all stakeholders to work in tandem and make dedicated efforts to transform Rajouri into a drug-free district. Emphasizing the importance of keeping the youth on the right track, he called upon the officers to strengthen their synergized and comprehensive efforts towards combating the drug menace.

The meeting was attended by the ADC Rajouri, Rajiv Kumar Khajuria; ADC Kalakote, Krishan Lal; ADC Sunderbani, Vinod Kumar Behnal; ADC Koteranka, Surinder Mohan Sharma; PO ICDS, Shoket Mehmood Malik; ASP, Vivek Shekhar; ACR, Imran Rashid Kataria; ACD, Vijay Kumar; CMO, Dr Rajinder Sharma; DSWO, Abdul Rahim and other concerned officers.