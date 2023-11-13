PM Modi to launch PM-PVTG Development Mission on Nov 15

New Delhi, Nov 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri-Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM-PVTG) Development Mission in a bid to empower the tribals on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda during his visit to Ranchi on November 15, government sources said.

According to sources, it is a first of its kind mission, since Independence, as the Modi government will launch a Rs 24,000 crore scheme to ensure holistic development of PVTGs on the occasion of Jan Jaatiya Gaurav Divas.

In the budget of 2023-24, the launch of the Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission was announced to improve the socio-economic conditions of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

According to the government, there are 75 PVTGs in 18 states and union territories living in 22,544 villages (220 districts) having a population of around 28 lakh.

The source said that these tribes stay in scattered, remote and inaccessible habitations, often in forest areas and hence a mission is planned to saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as road and telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

“The Mission will be implemented through convergence of 11 interventions of 9 Ministries. For instance, under PMGSY, PMGAY, Jal Jeevan Mission, etc. some scheme norms will be relaxed to cover these remote habitations,” the source said.

The source also said that in addition, separately, saturation will be ensured for PMJAY, Sickle Cell Disease Elimination, TB Elimination, 100 per cent immunisation, PM Surakshit Matritva Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Poshan, PM Jan Dhan Yojana etc.