Day 38: Intense clashes continue in Northern Gaza Strip

New Delhi, Nov 13: On day 38, the conflict in the northern Gaza Strip shows no signs of abating as Israel’s ground offensive presses forward. The Israeli army has issued a statement detailing its sustained operations in the Gaza Strip, accompanied by photographic evidence.

According to the statement, the Israeli military has executed 4,300 airstrikes, targeting tunnel shafts and alleged command and control centres, destroying approximately “3,000 terrorist infrastructure sites.”

Main Hospitals siege continues

In the past week, the main hospitals in Gaza City have found themselves surrounded as Israeli forces continue their ground assault against Hamas. Tragically, amidst the fierce fighting, Al-Shifa Hospital has suffered from electrical shortages, leading to the deaths of four premature babies and nine patients, as reported by Gaza’s health ministry. Around 650 patients, 500 healthcare workers, and an estimated 2,500 displaced people remain inside al-Shifa Hospital, says Mohammed Zaqout, director of hospitals in Gaza to the media.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed concerns, describing the situation as “dire and perilous,” with more patients, including premature infants, succumbing to the escalating crisis. Both of Gaza’s major hospitals, Al-Shifa and Al-Quds, have ceased operations. Israeli snipers reportedly target individuals suspected of being affiliated with Hamas in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has previously emphasized the detrimental impact of “constant gunfire and bombings” around Al-Shifa Hospital, exacerbating the already critical conditions. The Israeli military maintains its presence in the hospital’s vicinity but denies direct attacks on the facility.

In a gesture captured on video, the Israeli army purportedly left 15 jerry cans of fuel along a street for Al-Shifa Hospital. However, it claims Hamas prevented the fuel from being collected. Medical professionals argue that the provided fuel would not sustain the hospital for an hour, and the evacuation of premature babies necessitates specialized mobile incubators.

Israel asserts its near-complete encirclement of Gaza City as it aims to intensify pressure on Hamas, accusing the group of utilizing civilian structures, including Al-Shifa, for its operations—an accusation the hospital denies. Aid groups warn that ongoing hostilities render evacuation routes perilous, with reports of dead bodies strewn along the roads.

The Israeli army has also reported ongoing raids on the outskirts of the Al-Shati refugee camp, located to the west of Gaza City. Military operations reportedly include targeting Al-Quds University and the Abu Bakr mosque, with claims that Hamas fighters are operating in these areas. The Israeli army shared images of weapons and military equipment allegedly seized during these raids, along with items said to have been confiscated.

Residents in the northern Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, were advised by Israel to evacuate to the south several weeks ago, as Israeli soldiers have been operating in the area for about a week. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in response to increasing civilian casualties in Gaza, rejected a UN claim of collective punishment of Palestinians. In a US TV interview, he characterized civilian deaths as collateral damage in the fight against terrorism.

Polish and Brazilian Citizens Evacuate Gaza Through Rafah Border Amidst Escalating Tensions

After a daylong closure of the border with Egypt, 18 Polish citizens, including children, departed the region via the Rafah border crossing and entered Egypt, as confirmed by security officials. Meanwhile, it has been reported that a Polish citizen, Alex Danzig, is being held hostage by Hamas, as relayed by the state news agency PAP. 30 Brazilians who had been trapped inside Gaza for weeks have crossed the border into Egypt.

The European Union (EU) has now called for “meaningful” pauses in the ongoing hostilities within Gaza to facilitate the delivery of fuel crucial for sustaining hospitals. Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, stressed the urgency of these pauses during a meeting in Brussels on Monday, highlighting that over half of Gaza’s hospitals have ceased operations due to a lack of fuel.

Lenarcic emphasized that these pauses must be well-announced in advance and clearly defined in terms of duration. Gaza has faced a fuel blockade since the Hamas attacks on October 7.

The EU’s 27 countries issued a joint statement on Sunday, urging “immediate humanitarian pauses” and condemning Hamas for allegedly using medical facilities and civilians as “human shields.”

Arab and Muslim Leaders Condemn Israeli Actions in Joint Summit

In a joint summit held in the Saudi capital, Arab and Muslim leaders strongly condemned what they described as “barbaric” actions by Israeli forces in Gaza. However, the leaders stopped short of endorsing punitive economic and political measures against Israel for its alleged war crimes.

The summit, which included representatives from the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, underscored the existing regional divisions on how to address the ongoing conflict. Concerns are growing that the conflict could escalate and involve other nations in the region.

The final declaration issued on Saturday categorically rejected Israeli assertions of acting in “self-defence.” Instead, it called on the United Nations Security Council to adopt a “decisive and binding resolution” to put an end to Israel’s perceived “aggression.” The leaders also urged a cessation of weapons sales to Israel.

Furthermore, the declaration dismissed the possibility of any future political resolution that would maintain a separation between Gaza and the West Bank. The leaders emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to address the broader conflict in the region.

UN Lower Flag in Tribute to Staff Slain in Gaza

In a gesture of remembrance, the United Nations fly its flag at half-mast today as a mark of respect for its personnel who lost their lives in Gaza. The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), responsible for aiding Palestinian refugees, said that over 101 of its employees have perished in Gaza since the commencement of the Israeli bombardment.

The UN reports that the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital has intensified, with three nurses reportedly killed amid heightened “bombardments and armed clashes” in the hospital’s vicinity. In a subsequent update, the UN revealed that critical infrastructure at the hospital has sustained damage, including an oxygen-generation facility, water tanks, a well, the cardiovascular facility, and the maternity ward.

Netanyahu Suggests Possibility of Deal for Release of Israeli Hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at the potential for a deal to free around 240 Israeli hostages currently held by Hamas. Speculation about a mass release has surfaced, although past hopes for such agreements in exchange for a cessation of hostilities have not materialised.

During an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press show, Netanyahu was asked about the possibility of a deal. He responded, “There could be,” emphasizing that the less he discloses about it, the higher the chances of it materializing. Netanyahu did not provide specific details but underscored that the “military pressure” exerted by the Israeli defence force on Hamas could be a key factor in pushing for a deal. Despite mounting calls for a ceasefire, Netanyahu has rejected such appeals unless they include the release of all hostages.

US Conducts Airstrikes on Iranian Bases in Syria in Response to Attacks: Eight Killed

In response to recent attacks against its military personnel in Syria and Iraq, the US military announced that it carried out airstrikes on two Iranian bases in southeastern Syria. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin stated that the strikes targeted sites “used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-affiliated groups.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a monitoring group based in the UK, has reported the death of eight individuals affiliated with Iran-backed militias, with the majority identified as non-Syrian nationals.

According to Austin, the airstrikes were directed at a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin. In a formal statement, he emphasized, “The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests.”