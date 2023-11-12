10 passengers injured in cab accident in J&K’s Poonch

Poonch, Nov 12: At least ten passengers were injured in a road accident in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that a cab carrying gen passengers met with an accident in Bandi Chichian area, leaving 10 passengers injured.

He said the vehicle bearing registration number JK02W 7601 was on to Islama Abad area from Poonch when the mishap took place.

The injured, he said, have been taken to the Poonch District Hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited.