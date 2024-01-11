14-year-old Kupwara boy secures spot in national football cup

Srinagar, Jan 11: 14-year-old Malik Daniyal Gulzar of north Kashmir’s Kupwara has been selected for national football cup to be held in Jharkhand later this month.

Daniyal, the only player got selected from the district is going to represent Jammu and Kashmir at national level.

Talking exclusively to Greater Kashmir, Daniyal who is currently in Nagrota said he was fond of sports particularly football from childhood days, and was aspiring to become a sportsman in his life.

The 14-year-old draws inspiration from his father, a renowned footballer in his own area. This family connection to the sport has fueled Malik Daniyal’s passion and dedication to excel in football. His journey serves as a testament to the importance of mentorship and familial support in nurturing young talent.

While sharing his excitement about being chosen to represent Jammu and Kashmir at national level, Daniyal said initially he was playing football at local level, and was coached by his father Gulzar Ahmad Malik.

“I started to play from a local field in my native village Malik Mohalla Kupwara. With the passage of time, I played at zonal and district levels as well, and ultimately got selected at National level which is proud moment for everyone,” he said.

“I want to be a celebrity of football and I will give my blood and sweat to fulfil this dream,” he said.

Daniyal, a class 8th student appealed to younger generation to refrain from indulging in futile engagements and concentrate on making their future bright both in academics and sports.

“I would like to appeal to youth of J&K to excel in sports as it will keep them away from drugs and other harmful activities,” he added.