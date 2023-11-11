DGP greets people of J&K, police personnel and martyrs’ families on Deepawali

Jammu, Nov 11: Director General of Police J&K, R.R. Swain has extended Deepawali greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, all ranks of J&K Police and security forces, families of martyrs and police personnel.

In his message, the DGP said the Diwali festival symbolizes victory of light over darkness and good over the evil.

He expressed hope that this joyous occasion brings happiness, peace and prosperity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Praying for peace and prosperity of the Jammu and Kashmir, on this festival of lights, Swain conveyed to all officers and field personnel that he wanted to meet and greet each one including the SPOs for their hard work and dedication.

Knowing well that it is not possible practically, he said, he would visit remote locations with the spirit of Deepawali in heart, the festival of good over evil and address difficulties of officials on the spot, as also of common citizens. “We hope the festival of lights fill your hearts with joy, peace and happiness,” the DGP said, as per the statement.