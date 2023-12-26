Farooq Abdullah draws parallels between Gaza and Kashmir, says dialogue ‘only way forward’

Srinagar, Dec 26: Member Parliament and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday reiterated that dialogue was the only way forward to end disputes with Pakistan.

The National Conference President claimed that Kashmir will meet the same fate as that of Gaza and Palestine if India and Pakistan don’t end disputes through talks.

“If we do not find a solution through dialogue, we will meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine, which are being bombed by Israel,” the former chief minister said while talking to reporters in Srinagar.

Citing late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s stand on Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that we can change our friends but not our neighbours. If we remain friendly with our neighbours, both will progress. PM Modi also said that war is not an option now and the matters should be resolved through dialogue.”

He asked, “Where is the dialogue? Nawaz Sharif is about to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and they are saying they are ready to hold talks with India. But why we are not ready to talk? If we do not find a solution through dialogue, we will meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine, which are being bombed by Israel.”

Abdullah’s comments comes just days after four soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.