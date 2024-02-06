Key conspirator of terror module busted in Kupwara arrested in New Delhi

Srinagar, Feb 06: The staffers of Police Station New Delhi have arrested key conspirator of a terror module recently busted in Kupwara.

“The staff of the PS-New Delhi Railway Station has arrested one of the key conspirators of the recently busted terror module in Kupwara by Jammu & Kashmir Police. The accused person has been identified as Riyaz Ahmed. On 04/02/2024, he was arrested by the staff of PS-New Delhi Railway Station. He was involved in hatching conspiracy along with one Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LOC by the terrorist handlers”, reads a statement issued to GNS.

“On 04/02/2024, specific information was received from investigation agencies in Jammu & Kashmir that one Riyaz Ahmad Rather S/o Gh Rasool Rather R/o Village New Gabra Tehsil Karnah District Kupwara, J&K is wanted in the recent terror module case busted by them, wherein five persons were arrested and incriminating material including 5 AK rifles (short), 5 AK Magazines, 16 short AK rounds were recovered. In this regard, a Case FIR No: 07/2024 US 120B IPC, 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, 20, 23, 38, 39 of UA (P) Act, Police Station-Karnah, Kupwara (J&K) was registered and under investigation”, reads the statement.

“These arms and ammunition were sent by POK based LeT Terrorist handlers namely Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh @ Shakoor S/o Wali Mohammad Seikh R/o Gabra Karnah and Qazi Mohammad Khushal S/o Qazi Syed Yaseen R/o Dhanni Karnah. Both were operating from across the border. Further, it was informed that the alleged Riyaz Ahmad is absconding and would shortly reach New Delhi Railway Station in the wee hours”, reads the statement.

“Sensing the gravity of the matter, a team comprising of Insp. Vishwanath Paswan SHO/NDRS, SI Naseeb Singh, ASI Yadram, ASI Sushil, HC Jaiveer and HC Gaurav were constituted and immediately deployed at all the entry/exits and strategic points of New Delhi Railway Station. The alert staff acted promptly and identified the alleged Riyaz Ahmad in the crowd and apprehended him, when he was trying to flee from Exit Gate no 1, of New Delhi Railway Station in the early morning hours. The alleged was subjected to intensive interrogation, and it was revealed that he along with his friend Altaf had boarded Mahakaushal Express from Jabalpur and reached Hazarat Nizamuddin railway station at about 3:00 PM on 03.02.2024. From there they took an auto and reached NDRS. Riyaz Ahmad Rather was about to go to some other hideout.”

“Alleged Riyaz Ahmad is suspected of having received a consignment of arms and ammunition from Khursheed Ahmad Rather S/o Lt Mohd. Yousuf Rather R/o New Gabra Karnah Kupwara J&K and Ghulam Sarwar Rather S/o Mohd Yousuf Rather R/o New Gabra Karnah Kupwara both already arrested by J&K Police. Accused Riyaz Ahmad and his friend Altaf have been retired from Indian Army on 31.01.2023”, the statement reads.

“One mobile phone and one SIM card has been recovered from his possession. Accused Riyaz Ahmad has been arrested under appropriate sections of law and Police Officials of concerned Police Station of J&K have been informed for further necessary action at their end”, reads the statement adding further investigation is continued to unearth the whole conspiracy.