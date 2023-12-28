LG, Union Minister inaugurate ‘Purple Festival’ in Jammu

Srinagar, Dec 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar Thursday inaugurated J&K’s first festival of inclusion, Purple Fest, which aims to showcase a kaleidoscope of abilities hidden inside disabilities and celebrating resilience of Divyangjan.

The Purple Festival is also a call for action to the people and exhorts upon the society to take proactive steps in creating a more inclusive environment.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment had joined the function virtually while as Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP from Jammu was also present.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor observed that in many areas of life, be it music, films, sports, art, or literature, persons with disabilities have achieved success and greater goals and today they are inspiring the entire society. He said many such great personalities have proved that they have no less capability than anyone else but they have special abilities to contribute in nation building.

Around 5000 people are participating in this unique event which is of, by, and for Divyangjan. A fully accessible event, it is an effort to showcase the minds full of courage, strength and determination of persons with special abilities.

This Festival of Inclusion will be a milestone in the journey of empowerment of Divyangjan in J&K UT. It will inspire every citizen to work unitedly for empowerment and rehabilitation of Divyangjan and to build an inclusive society, Lieutenant Governor added.

He said J&K Administration is committed to create an environment that provides equal opportunities and protects the rights of Divyangjan.

“We have achieved saturation in distribution of motorized scooties. The administration has taken over Abhinandan Home for specially-abled students,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

In last financial year, 384 Divyangjan were provided government jobs. Reservation has increased from 3 percent to 4 percent. The posts whether under PSC or JKSSB will be filled within 6 months. We will prepare a legal framework to ensure employment opportunities to divyangjan in private sector, he said.

He said, there is a need for all the stakeholders, society, NGOs to adopt a multi-dimensional approach and collaborative efforts to enable persons with disabilities to realize their full individual potential.

“Private companies and individual innovators have made impressive strides in new technology in the last few years. I urge them to develop user friendly instruments for Divyangjan which will help in their rehabilitation process and empowerment,” the Lieutenant Governor further added.

The LG felicitated the Divyangjan Ambassadors including Para Athletes and Sportspersons for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields. He also handed over wheelchairs and assistive devices to the beneficiaries.

The two-day event will witness distribution of assistive devices, sports competitions in various disciplines, cultural events, fashion show, talent hunt and exhibition.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department; senior officials, members of social organizations and people in large number were present.