Mehbooba Mufti prevented from meeting Poonch families, holds protest

Srinagar, Dec 30: PDP President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti faced hindrance on Saturday as she attempted to visit the families of civilians who allegedly lost their lives while in the custody of security forces in Poonch.

Accompanied by party workers from Rajouri and Poonch, Ms. Mufti set out for Topa Peer village with the intention of expressing condolences to the families of the deceased civilians.

However, her journey was abruptly halted by security forces at DKG, approximately 2.5 kilometers from Topa Peer, preventing her from advancing further.

This prompted the PDP leader to stage a protest along with her party workers who raised slogans in opposition to the actions of the security forces.

“BJP President Ravinder Raina can come here, National Conference leaders can come, but they tell us that there is some threat here. I think the biggest threat here is these people. They don’t want us to meet those families…They are trying to hide something then,” remarked Ms. Mufti during the protest.