Night chill continues, Pahalgam coldest at minus 6.2 degree Celsius

Srinagar, Jan 02: Amid persistent dry spell, the minimum temperature continued to settle below freezing point across the Valley on Tuesday.

According to the news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.2 degree Celsius.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir shivered at minus 4.8 degree Celsius while Qazigund in South Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 4.4 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 4.0 degree Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 4.6 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.7 degree Celsius.