Venue changed for J&K DGP’s public grievances redressal programme

“This is to inform that the public grievances redressal programme of DGP J&K, which was scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e., January 13, 2024 (Saturday) at Police Headquarters Peerbagh Srinagar, will now be held at DPL Zangli Kupwara tomorrow, January 13, 2024, between 2 PM and 4 PM. A help desk has been established in DPL Kupwara from today where you can register yourself for the Public hearing,” stated the police in an official communication.