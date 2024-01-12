Jaishankar, Blinken discuss shared concerns over Houthi attacks in Red Sea, navigation security

New Delhi, Jan 12: On January 11, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed shared concerns over Houthi attacks in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Quoting Blinken, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated, “The Red Sea is a major commercial corridor, and we welcomed increased cooperation with India in defending freedom of navigation in the region.”

The talks delved into the recent Houthi assault in the Red Sea, where 21 missiles and drones were launched, prompting the US and British navies to intercept the projectiles. No damage was reported in the incident, which occurred off the Yemeni port cities of Hodeida and Mokha.

Additionally, Jaishankar and Blinken discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict, efforts to prevent further escalation, and the enhancement of humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza civilians. The statement also mentioned Blinken’s discussion on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Expressing satisfaction with the discussions, Jaishankar stated, “Our conversation focused on maritime security challenges, especially the Red Sea region. Appreciated his insights on the ongoing situation in West Asia, including Gaza.” He further highlighted their exchange of perspectives on developments related to the Ukraine conflict and expressed anticipation for realizing an extensive cooperation agenda in 2024.

The United States acknowledged the growing cooperation with India in defending freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, underscoring the strategic importance of safeguarding international trade routes in the region.