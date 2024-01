Srinagar, Jan 12: A leopard was captured alive in Sharakwara Wagoora area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning.

An official told news agency Kashmir Scroll that the leopard was captured after Wildlife Department received a call about its presence in Sharakwara area.

Soon after getting the information, the leopard was captured without causing any damage or injury to anyone, he said.

Later on, the leopard will be taken to a safe location and will be set free.