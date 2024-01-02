Vice-President to visit Jammu and Kashmir on January 4

New Delhi, Jan 02: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to embark on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he will be the chief guest at the 8th convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, scheduled for January 04.

An official handout released today stated, “During his one-day tour, Shri Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest at the 8th Convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu.”

In addition to presiding over the convocation ceremony, Vice-President Dhankhar will also grace the inauguration of the Biotech Startup Expo in Kathua.