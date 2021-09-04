Army conducts short photography, videography course for soldiers

Udhampur, Sep 4: A short course in photography and videography was conducted at Udhampur Military Garrison from 23 August 2021 to 4 September 2021 in which selected soldiers from all formations of the Northern Command participated.
A statement of the Army issued here said that the course was the first of its kind in which Northern Command collaborated with the Central University of Jammu (CUJ) and the technical guidance for the course was provided by the Department of Mass Communication and New Media of the varsity.
“The course was conceptualised by the Northern Command Headquarters keeping in mind the need for the real image of J&K which had been obscured due to 30 years of violence to be clearly visible again,” the statement said.