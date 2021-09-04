Army conducts short photography, videography course for soldiers

A statement of the Army issued here said that the course was the first of its kind in which Northern Command collaborated with the Central University of Jammu (CUJ) and the technical guidance for the course was provided by the Department of Mass Communication and New Media of the varsity.

“The course was conceptualised by the Northern Command Headquarters keeping in mind the need for the real image of J&K which had been obscured due to 30 years of violence to be clearly visible again,” the statement said.