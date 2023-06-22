Asiya-Neelofar case: Two doctors terminated over 'postmortem report manipulation, conspiracy with Pak'

Uncovering the alleged motives behind their actions, the official asserted that the ultimate goal of Dr Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Dr Nighat Shaheen Chilloo was to “sow discord against the Indian state by falsely implicating the security forces in acts of rape and murder.”

“Shockingly, the investigation has unveiled that the higher echelons of the previous government were aware of these facts, which were deliberately concealed as Kashmir experienced turmoil,” added the official.

The official said the alarming nature of this revelation suggests a potential cover-up of critical information that could have influenced the course of events.