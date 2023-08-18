BRO starts work on world’s highest motorable road in Ladakh

The new highest motorable pass would set a world record of being the motorable road at an altitude of 19,400 feet.

Presently, the Umlingla Pass at a height of 19,024 feet is the world’s highest motorable pass constructed by the BRO in the year 2021.

Umlingla Pass is a 52 km long road that connects Chishumle to Demchok, which is right on the LAC.

The proposed road between Likaru-Migla-Fukche would provide an axis connecting Hanle to CDFD road at Fukche.