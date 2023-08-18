BRO starts work on world’s highest motorable road in Ladakh

Ganderbal, Aug 18: To further strengthen the road infrastructure in Ladakh, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started the construction work on world’s highest motorable road in Eastern Ladakh.
Officials said that the BRO has commenced the construction of the world’s highest motorable road, the Likaru-Migla-Fukche road close to Hanle in Eastern Ladakh.
The 64-km long road will connect Likaru to Fukche situated 3 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The new highest motorable pass would set a world record of being the motorable road at an altitude of 19,400 feet.
Presently, the Umlingla Pass at a height of 19,024 feet is the world’s highest motorable pass constructed by the BRO in the year 2021.
Umlingla Pass is a 52 km long road that connects Chishumle to Demchok, which is right on the LAC.
The proposed road between Likaru-Migla-Fukche would provide an axis connecting Hanle to CDFD road at Fukche.
The strategically important road will pass through Migla, which is at 19400 feet. A budget of approximately Rs 520 crore has been slated for the ambitious project.
“On the occasion of 77th Independence Day @BROindiastarts construction on yet another strategic road, Road Likaru-Mig La-Fukche. This road will pass through an altitude of 19,400 feet and will be the world’s highest motorable road surpassing the Umling La Pass,” the BRO wrote on X.
Further, as a part of the continuing infrastructure development along the LAC, work on the expansion of the Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) at Nyoma in Eastern Ladakh has also commenced.
It would see the runway expanded to beyond 9000 feet, making it capable of handling fighter jets.
Nyoma is located at an altitude of about 13,700 feet and close to the south bank of PangongTso. It is also very close to the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.
Director General Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lt General Rajiv Chaudhry said that the BRO had achieved several milestones in Ladakh over the last few years and many new projects had been taken up to strengthen the road infrastructure.
He said that the road infrastructure would give access and facilitate deployment of the defence forces and they could be deployed in difficult situations.
Chaudhry said that these road projects were very important given the strategic importance.