Srinagar, Dec 30: A cop died of suspected cardiac arrest in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Saturday morning, an official said.

Quoting an official, the news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that Head Constable Mohammad Jabbar Dar of Sagam Kokernag, presently posted at District Court Anantnag was found lying unconscious at his home.

“The cop was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead due to cardiac arrest”, the official added.