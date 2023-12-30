On New Year’s Eve, Gulmarg to host national conference on reproductive medicine

Srinagar, Dec 28: The Indian Fertility Society (IFS) is holding a one-day national conference on reproductive medicine, first of its kind event in Kashmir, at the famous tourist and skiing resort Gulmarg on New Year’s Eve on Sunday.

The conference aims to disseminate basic and advanced knowledge, stimulate research and encourage the best clinical practices in the field of infertility and reproductive medicine.

A step towards attracting medical tourism to Kashmir, the conference is hosting more than 150 delegates, including top fertility and reproductive health experts, from across the country.

Organised by IFS Kashmir Chapter in collaboration with Med Age IVF Centre, Srinagar, the CME will host lectures and discussions on a number of advanced topics on ART and reproductive medicine, the current scenario of IUI in India and infertility issues in Kashmir.

Founder Secretary of IFS Kashmir Chapter and Organising Chairperson of the CME, Dr Syed Sajjad Hussain, said the conference will be attended by the country’s top experts in the field including President IFS, Dr KD Nayer; Secretary IFS, Dr Surveen Ghumman, President-elect IFS, Col (Prof) Pankaj Talwar, IVF and reproductive health experts; professors and doctors from the country top medical institutions; and HODs and gynaecologists from the government medical colleges and institutions of J&K UT.

Dr Sajjad said the conference will provide not only essential knowledge but also a chance to share experience on technical and regulatory issues faced by the fraternity. Participation in the conference will fetch CME credit points awarded by J&K Medical Council.

The conference will be hosted by IFS Kashmir Chapter under the patronage of the prominent gynaecologists and IVF specialists of Kashmir, including Prof Shahnaz Teng, patron, IFS Kashmir, Dr Rizwana Habib, Prof & Head, Dr Masuma Rizwi, Prof and Head of Unit, Ex Dy Dir Health & Chief Executive Council, IFS Kashmir Chapter Dr Masooda Shah, Prof & Head Dr Rabiya Khurshid, Joint Secretary IFS Kashmir, Prof Ambreen Qureshi, Chief Spokesperson IFS Kashmir, Prof & Head, Dr Samiya Mufti and Treasurer IFS, Dr Snober Gulshan.

Organisers said the aim to host the conference at the snow-capped and pristine Gulmarg, the world-famous ski resort, is also to bring the country’s top medicos to Kashmir so that it can open the way for medical tourism here.