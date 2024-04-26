CRRID felicitates NLCO Chairman with 3rd Green Chandigarh Award

Srinagar, Apr 26: CRRID Chandigarh organised a special event in Srinagar to honour the Chairman of the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO), Manzoor Wangnoo with the prestigious 3rd Green Chandigarh Award, acknowledging his exceptional contributions to environmental conservation.

A statement issued here said that the event, organised as a follow-up initiative by CRRID Chandigarh, saw the participation of esteemed members including Conference Coordinator Manoj Teotia, representatives from travel and trade associations, former bureaucrats, academicians, and dedicated volunteers.

Notable attendees included former SMC Commissioner Ghulam Nabi Qasba; retired IFS officer and former Chief Conservator of Forests, Farooq Gillani; President of Private Schools Association, Ghulam Nabi Var; former Director Board of School Education, Rafi Ahmad; Urban and Regional Planner, Aijaz Naqshbandi; President CCIK, Tariq Ghani; Executive Committee Member KCC&I, Farooq Kuthoo; HoD Physics NIT Srinagar, Prof M A Shah; Executive Committee Member KCC&I, Tauseef, and environment enthusiast Rizvi Amjad.

The participants expressed their appreciation for Wangnoo’s significant efforts in environmental conservation and conveyed gratitude to CRRID for the prestigious recognition.

Discussions during the event highlighted the importance of environmental preservation and emphasized collective responsibility in safeguarding natural resources.

Special acknowledgement was given to the administration, particularly the LC&MA, for their proactive measures in improving the environment, notably in keeping Dal and Nigeen lakes cleaner.

Wangnoo thanked CRRID for the honour and dedicated the award to the team members of NLCO, administration (especially SMC and LC&MA), stakeholders and well-wishers.

Manoj extended thanks to all attendees and urged unity for environmental betterment.

The event concluded with a pledge to foster a spirit of collaboration and commitment towards environmental stewardship.