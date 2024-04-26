Poll notification issued for Ladakh

Kargil, Apr 26: As the 01-Ladakh parliamentary constituency is set to go for polls on May 20, 2024, the Returning Officer of the constituency issued a poll notification for the constituency on Friday, providing candidates with a proper schedule for the filing of nomination papers and withdrawal of nomination thereafter.

The notification issued by the Returning Officer 01-Ladakh parliamentary constituency Santosh Sukhadeve read, “An election is to be held for a member of Lok Sabha in the 1-Ladakh parliamentary constituency. Nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or any of his or her proposers to the

Returning Officer at the office of Deputy Commissioner, near Polo Ground, Leh or to

Assistant Returning Officer, Kargil, at the office of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kargil Development Authority near Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), Kargil, between 11 am and 3 pm on any day (other than a public holiday) no later than May 3, 2024.”

It read that forms of nomination papers may be obtained at the aforesaid place and time.

The notification said that the nomination papers would be taken up for scrutiny at 11 am on May 4, 2024, at the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) near Polo Ground, Leh.

The notice of withdrawal of candidature might be delivered either by a candidate or his or her proposers or his election agent who has been authorised in writing by the candidate to deliver it to either of the officers specified in paragraph (2) at his office before 3 pm on May 6, 2024.

In the event of the election being contested, the poll would be held on May 20, 2024, between 7 am and 6 pm.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced CEC cum Chairman LAHDC Leh Tashi Gyalson as its candidate for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat while the INDIA bloc is yet to announce its candidate for the Ladakh parliamentary seat.