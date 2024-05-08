Dalgate gears up for thrilling Summer Cup T20 Knockout Tournament

Srinagar, May 7: Cricket enthusiasts in the Valley are in for an exciting summer as the Cricket Fraternity Dalgate has announced the organisation of the Summer Cup T20 Knockout Tournament. The highly anticipated tournament will feature the participation of 32 teams, including some of the leading cricket clubs from across the Valley.

The Summer Cup T20 Knockout Tournament promises to be a thrilling spectacle, showcasing the cricketing talents and skills of some of the best players in the Valley. With a knockout format, every match will be a high-stakes encounter, ensuring that the competition remains intense and captivating throughout.

Cricket aficionados and aspiring teams are encouraged to enroll for this exciting tournament without delay. The organizers have extended an open invitation to all interested teams, providing an opportunity for talented cricketers to showcase their abilities on a competitive platform.

To facilitate smooth registration and provide further details, the Cricket Fraternity Dalgate has designated the following contact numbers: 7006021289, 7780949734, and 9419901609. Interested teams are advised to reach out to these numbers promptly to secure their participation in the tournament.