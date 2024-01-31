Government orders transfers, postings of 7 Police officers

Srinagar, Jan 31: The government on Wednesday ordered the transfers and postings of seven Police officers.

P D Nitya, SSP Doda, has been transferred and posted as SSP Pulwama vice Javid Iqbal.

Gaurav Sikarwar, SP South Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as SP State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, vice Mubbasher Hussain. Javid Iqbal, SSP Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as SSP Doda vice P D Nitya.

Mubbasher Hussain, SP SIA, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as SP East Srinagar vice J Shree Ram R, who is relieved from Jammu and Kashmir to join his new place of posting of Ladakh.

Rajinder Singh, Deputy Commandant IR-21st Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP (Highway) Qazigund vice Shabir Ahmad Khan. Feroz Ahmad, Additional SP Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as SP Operations, Baramulla. One post of Superintendent of Police from the overall reserves would be utilised for drawl of the salary of the officer. Shabir Ahmad Khan, Additional SP (Highway) Qazigund, has been transferred and posted as SP South Srinagar vice Gaurav Sikarwar.