Kishore Chib, Haris Handoo posted as Sp’l Secys in CS’ office

Srinagar , Dec 5: The government on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of two officers, Kishore Singh Chib and Haris Ahmad Handoo and posted them as Special Secretaries in the Chief Secretary’s office and gave additional charge of Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) to Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Aamir-uI-Shafi.

An order of the General Administration Department (GAD) issued here said that in the interest of administration, Chib, Special Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary in the office of the Chief Secretary.

Haris Ahmad Handoo, Vice Chairman of SDA, has also been transferred and posted as Special Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary.

Meanwhile, Athar Aamir-uI-Shafi, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), would hold the charge of the post of Vice Chairman, SDA, in addition to his duties, till further orders.