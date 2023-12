Srinagar, Dec 5: Police have identified an individual who allegedly harassed a girl in the city on Monday and started efforts to nab him.

The case of harassment came to the fore after the girl posted on X that she was harassed by an individual near Amar Singh College.

Taking cognisance, the Police asked the Traffic Police officers to track the vehicle and the person.

“We have identified him and efforts are on now to nab him,” Traffic Police officials said here.