Kashmir

Power supply to remain shut in parts of Central Kashmir on April 15

The power supply will be snapped to facilitate the necessary maintenance of power supply lines
Representational Picture
Representational PictureFile
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Apr 11: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that the power supply to receiving stations including Kremshore, Kanir, Khansahib, Raithan, Branwar and Hanjura shall remain affected on April 15 from 10.00 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to receiving stations Narbal, Sanoor, Zainkote, Shalteng and Bakshpora shall remain affected on April 12 and 15 from 09 am to 3 pm.

The snapping of power supply is believed to have been done in order to facilitate the necessary maintenance of power supply lines. 

power snapping

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com