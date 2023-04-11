Power supply to remain shut in parts of Central Kashmir on April 15

Srinagar, Apr 11: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that the power supply to receiving stations including Kremshore, Kanir, Khansahib, Raithan, Branwar and Hanjura shall remain affected on April 15 from 10.00 am to 4 pm.
Similarly, the power supply to receiving stations Narbal, Sanoor, Zainkote, Shalteng and Bakshpora shall remain affected on April 12 and 15 from 09 am to 3 pm.
The snapping of power supply is believed to have been done in order to facilitate the necessary maintenance of power supply lines.