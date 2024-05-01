Properties of 7 terror handlers attached in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, May 1: The properties of seven terror handlers in Baramulla were attached on Wednesday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that after obtaining attachment order passed by the Additional Sessions Court Baramulla, it attached properties including 8 kanal, 6 marla and 2 sersai land worth lakhs of rupees belonging to terror handlers based in Pakistan identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Bardan; Irshad Ahmad Khan, son of Abdul Aziz of Pringal; Gulla Mochi, son of Gama Mochi of Limber; Muhammad Aslam Khan, son of Shah Zaman of Pringal; Muhammad Beigh, son of Abdul Gani of Ijara; Khalid Mir, son of Ayoub Mir of Hiller Peerniyan; and Rafiq Ahmad Bakerwal, son of Shamus Din of Limber.

It said that the action was taken under Section 88 CrPc and linked with case FIR No 02/2008 under Section 2/3 of EIMCO Act, 120 B, 121, and 124 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), and 19 of UA (P) Act of Police Station Boniyar.

The statement said that the property was identified to be belonging to absconders during the investigation and inquiry conducted by Police.