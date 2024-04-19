Rains lash Kashmir on 2nd consecutive day

Srinagar, Apr 19: The Kashmir Valley has been witnessing torrential rainfall for the past two days, causing widespread disruption and the heavy downpour has led to waterlogging in several areas, affecting normal life .

The weather department here has predicted “widespread light to moderate rain and thunders” during the next 24 hours.

According to the meteorological department, Kashmir has experienced intense rainfall, with some areas receiving exceptionally high precipitation. A meteorological department official said till 0830 hours this morning, Srinagar received 6.6mm of rain, Qazigund 2.7mm, Pahalgam 19.3mm, Kupwara 18.7mm, Kokernag 44.8mm, Gulmarg 28.2mm, Jammu 7.2mm, Banihal 18.2mm, Batote 8.4mm Katra 9.0mm and Bhaderwah 5.2mm.

He said on April 20, light rain is likely at scattered places while from April 21-25, generally dry weather is expected but at the same time afternoon thundershower activity at isolated places can’t be ruled out.

Generally cloudy weather with light rain coupled with thunder has been forecast at many places from April 26 to 27.

The incessant rainfall has led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and parts of the city, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. The authorities have been working round the clock to pump out water and clear clogged drains to prevent any further escalation of the situation.

The heavy rainfall has also raised concerns about the possibility of landslides and flash floods, especially in hilly areas and along river banks. The authorities have issued advisories urging people living in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 9.2°C against 12.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.34°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 8.6°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 4.8°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 7.8°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 7.5°C against 10.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.6°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.7°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 17.9°C against 21.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.0°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.4°C, Batote 9.6°C and Bhaderwah 9.6°C, he added.

Meanwhile, the administration has urged the public to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines to avoid any untoward incidents. Emergency response teams have been put on standby, and efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of the heavy rainfall.