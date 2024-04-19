Dozens of apple trees axed in Sopore; police file case

Sopore, Apr 19: A shock wave spread among farmers and orchardists after unknown persons axed over dozen apple trees in Saidpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district during intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

Reports said that unidentified persons have axed over dozen apple trees causing huge loss to the orchardist. “This is worse than a murder,” said one of the orchardists.

The apple orchards belong to Sharief-Ud-Din Bhat and Mohammad Ismail Khuroo residents of Saidpora.

The incident has sent shock waves among the people who demanded stern punishment against the culprits.

Meanwhile, a police team reached the spot and registered a case under relevant section of law while further investigations were set into motion in this regard.