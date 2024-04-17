RTIM anguished over the boat capsizing tragedy

Srinagar, April 17: Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement has expressed deep anguish over the loss of life in Gandbal area where a boat capsized yesterday early morning

“It is a tragic and inconsolable loss which could have been averted,” said Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat Chairman RTI Movement in a statement. RTI Movement has expressed condolences with the bereaved families.

“We believe that this tragic incident could have been averted had there been no delay in construction of the bridge which has been delayed for the last 15 years because of unknown reasons. We appeal to the LG to initiate enquiry, complete the construction of bridge on war footing basis and also deploy some boats of SDRF /NDRF in that patch so that the rescue operations are conducted on time should there be any such eventuality in future” reads statement.