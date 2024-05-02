Tonga rally, student march organised in Baramulla for awareness among voters

Baramulla, May 2: In an innovative move aimed at enhancing voter awareness, the Baramulla district administration initiated a distinctive rally, combining a tonga procession and a student march, starting from Dak Bungalow Baramulla that concluded at Cement Bridge Baramulla on Thursday.

The event, part of a comprehensive voter awareness programme, sought to enlighten the populace about the significance of exercising their voting rights. “Over the past few weeks, we have orchestrated several such initiatives across Baramulla district, including a memorable boat rally in Baramulla town. These endeavours aim to convey the message of the importance of voting, ensuring that people elect representatives who truly echo their concerns,” stated an official involved in the initiative.

The tonga rally, commencing from Dak Bunglow, drew the attention of numerous passersby, while students prominently displayed banners advocating the importance of voting rights. The rally was flagged off by the Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, in the presence of several other dignitaries. Participating in the rally were students from various government and private schools, who displayed their understanding of the significance of voting.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of democracy. This event has enlightened me about the pivotal role our votes play in shaping the development of our region and our nation,” said Abid, a student participant. Prior to this initiative, the Baramulla district administration had organised a boat rally in river Jhelum in Baramulla town.

Scores of enthusiastic students and young participants embarked on this unique journey as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative, aimed at fostering greater electoral participation and awareness.

“Through such initiatives, the administration aims to empower citizens with the knowledge and awareness necessary to make them informed about the importance of the right to vote, thereby strengthening the foundations of democracy,” said an official at the flag off ceremony of the rally at the Dak Bungalow Baramulla.