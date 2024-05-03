Two brothers killed after hit by truck in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar, May 03: In a tragic incident, two brothers riding a two-wheeler died after they were hit by a truck in Khudwani area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KS reported that the siblings – Shabir Ahmad Dar (30) and Adil Ahmad of Reshipora were riding on a scooty when they were hit by a truck (bearing number JK05B 2629) on the National Highway.

The official added that the bodies of the duo were handed over to their families after medical and legal formalities. Further investigation is underway, he said.